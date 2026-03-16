Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $57.7 million,…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $57.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66.1 million, or $3.28 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $434.2 million.

Ampco-Pittsburgh shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.35, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.

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