America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.7 million…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $76.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $9.25. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $286.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.