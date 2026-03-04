American Eagle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $87.9 million.…

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $192 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 billion.

American Eagle shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.45, an increase of 87% in the last 12 months.

