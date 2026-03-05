A.k.a. Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $164 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.4 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $600.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $132 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $625 million to $635 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have decreased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.30, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

