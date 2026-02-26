Zscaler: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $815.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $834 million to $836 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.99 to $4.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.75 billion.

