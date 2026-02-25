Zoom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $674.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.9 billion, or $6.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.77 to $5.81 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion.

