Zevia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.9 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $161.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $42 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $169 million to $173 million.

