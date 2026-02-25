Xperi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Xperi Inc. (XPER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The media software company posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $56.3 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $448.1 million.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $470 million.

