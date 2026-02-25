Xencor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.9 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $125.6 million.

