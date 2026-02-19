World Kinect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $279.7 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Kinect Corporation (WKC) on Thursday reported a loss of $279.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $5.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $9.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $614.4 million, or $10.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.92 billion.

World Kinect expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

