WillScot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $187.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $566 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

WillScot expects full-year revenue of $2.17 billion.

