NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1867 1.1867 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 151.50 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0940 3.0145 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2760 3.1983 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.8350 0.8350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.60 14.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.00 87.86 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1209 1.1629 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 465.00 475.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.1100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7425 3.7425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 308.90 308.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0800 11.1400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1225 7.1450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5914 0.5914

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7730 5.9230

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6314 0.6356

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 83.000 83.000

