Whitestone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $15.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.8 million, or 43 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $43.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $55.4 million. Revenue was reported as $160.9 million.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.10 to $1.14 per share.

