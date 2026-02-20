Western Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $114.4 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Western Union Co. (WU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $114.4 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $499.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.05 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

