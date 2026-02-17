Waystar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20 million.…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $303.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.59 to $1.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAY

