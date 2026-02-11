Waste Connections: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $258.5…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $258.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The solid waste services provider posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $4.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.47 billion.

