Vicor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Thursday reported earnings of $46.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.6 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $452.7 million.

