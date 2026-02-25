Veracyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $41.1 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $140.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.4 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $517.1 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $582 million.

