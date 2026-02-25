Veeco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $165 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $664.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Veeco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $740 million to $800 million.

