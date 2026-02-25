Veeco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.
The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $165 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $35.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $664.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 24 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Veeco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $740 million to $800 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VECO
