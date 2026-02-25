Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $96.3 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $96.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $464.9 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.