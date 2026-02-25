Universal Health Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $445.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $7.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.88 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.92 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $4.49 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.49 billion, or $23.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.36 billion.

