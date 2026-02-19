Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.3 million.…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.3 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $242.1 million, or $5.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $650.6 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million.

