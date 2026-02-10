United Fire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported net income…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported net income of $38.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $365.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.2 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFCS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.