UMH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $506,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, posted revenue of $67 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $80.1 million. Revenue was reported as $261.8 million.

UMH expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 97 cents to $1.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.