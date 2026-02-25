Trinity Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $39.5 million in its fourth…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.6 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.