Travere: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $129.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.5 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $490.7 million.

