Travelzoo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026, 8:30 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Thursday reported a loss of $19,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.7 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $91.7 million.

