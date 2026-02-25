TKO Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.4 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.74 billion.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.68 billion to $5.78 billion.

