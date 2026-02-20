Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Denbigh Baptist 11 Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge School 28 Carlisle 50, Chatham Hall…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Denbigh Baptist 11

Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge School 28

Carlisle 50, Chatham Hall 45

Catholic 89, Norfolk Academy 18

Centreville 54, James Madison 19

Eastern Montgomery 52, Craig County 42

Essex 48, Rappahannock 36

Galax 68, Grayson Co., Ky. 41

George Wythe 79, Auburn 16

Grafton 83, Smithfield 24

Graham 39, Lebanon 25

Guardian Christian 42, New Bridge Academy 33

Hanover 63, Atlee 44

Hayfield 61, Falls Church 14

Henrico 53, Varina 32

Honaker 54, Chilhowie 48

King George 54, Colonial Beach 48

Middlesex 49, Mathews 45

Miller School 69, Va. Episcopal 42

Narrows 55, Parry McCluer 26

Oakton 55, Chantilly 25

Portsmouth Christian 72, Gateway Christian 11

Powhatan 58, Dinwiddie 23

Pulaski County 71, Magna Vista 39

Rural Retreat 49, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 27

Salem 71, Christiansburg 19

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Oaktree 41

Seton School 46, St. John Paul the Great 24

South County 45, C. G. Woodson 22

Spotsylvania 54, Mechanicsville 45

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51, Bishop O’Connell 44

Steward School 75, Norfolk Christian School 59

Warhill 49, Churchland 42

West Potomac 55, James Robinson 47

West Springfield 60, Fairfax 28

William Byrd 66, Northside 49

