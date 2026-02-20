Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 81, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 70
Blue Ridge School 80, Hargrave Military 38
C. G. Woodson 53, West Potomac 43
Caroline 43, Chancellor 40
Centreville 48, Oakton 46
Denbigh Baptist 64, Greenbrier Christian 56
Edison 73, Justice 57
Fairfax 43, West Springfield 41
Gate City 55, Central Wise 50
George C. Marshall 44, Langley 42
Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 40, Fairfax Christian 35
Hampton Christian 52, StoneBridge School 46
Hanover 63, Atlee 44
James Robinson 49, Alexandria City 46
Luray 46, Strasburg 42
Middlesex 59, Mathews 51
Mount Vernon 52, Hayfield 4
New Bridge Academy 56, Varsity, D.C. 44
Portsmouth Christian 77, Broadwater Academy 37
Rappahannock 60, Essex 45
Rock Ridge 70, Park View-Sterling 41
Salem 74, Christiansburg 61
Salem-Va. Beach def. Oaktree, forfeit
Seton School 90, Immanuel Christian 25
South County 53, Lake Braddock 43
St Andrew’s, Md. 58, Potomac School 52
Stuart Hall 76, Fishburne Military 34
Trinity Christian School 67, Fredericksburg Christian 66
Union 43, Abingdon 40
Va. Episcopal 53, Miller School 51
Varina 65, Henrico 54
Veritas Collegiate Academy 85, Ocean Lakes 81
Westfield 71, Chantilly 58
William Byrd 66, Northside 49
Yorktown 62, Herndon 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
