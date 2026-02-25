The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 59 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $846.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $841.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $443.3 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $678 million.

