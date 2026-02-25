Teladoc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $642.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $633.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200.3 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $598 million to $620 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.10 to 70 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion.

