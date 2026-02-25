Sterling Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $87.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $755.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $290.2 million, or $9.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.

