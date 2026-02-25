Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $65.2 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $65.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $300.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $84.2 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBLK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.