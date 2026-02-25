Stantec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.4 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.18 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $343.1 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.65 billion.

