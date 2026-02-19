Sprouts Farmers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.8 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $523.7 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.66 to $1.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.28 to $5.44 per share.

