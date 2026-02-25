Spok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.9 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139.7 million.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $136 million to $143 million.

