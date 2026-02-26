Smart Sand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Thursday reported profit of $1.2 million in…

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Thursday reported profit of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The company posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $330.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SND

