SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $705 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $648 million, or $5.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

