SkyWater Technology Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $171 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.9 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $442.1 million.

