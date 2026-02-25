Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported profit of $109 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.
The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $836 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $112 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI
