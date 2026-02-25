Service Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $27.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $782,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $397.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $129.9 million. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

Service Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 65 cents to 77 cents per share.

