Sensata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62.7 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $917.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $906.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.3 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $917 million to $937 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.