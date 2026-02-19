Select Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2…

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146.2 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.45 billion.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings to be $1.22 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEM

