Seadrill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 12 cents per share.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $362 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

Seadrill expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

