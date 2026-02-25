Seacor Marine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.8 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $227.8 million.

