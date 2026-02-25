Sarepta Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $412.2 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $412.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.93. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.58 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $442.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $713.4 million, or $7.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.