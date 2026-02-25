Salesforce: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.94 billion.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.94 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $11.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.46 billion, or $7.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Salesforce expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.11 to $3.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.03 billion to $11.08 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Salesforce expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.11 to $13.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion.

