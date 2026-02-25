Safety Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.1 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $319.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $99.3 million, or $6.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

