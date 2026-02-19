Ryerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $56.4 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryerson said it expects revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYI

